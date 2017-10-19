Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's fans are very upset and furious over multiplexes and Reliance Entertainment for not getting enough shows and opening advance booking for Golmaal Again.

Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the superhit Golmaal film franchise, which has created a fanbase for itself. The movie is slated to hit the screens on Friday and Ajay Devgn fans are desperately waiting to watch it on the first day. They are eager to book tickets for the film.

But Reliance Entertainment, which is distributing the film across India, has failed to get enough number of screens for Golmaal Again. The reason is simple, the movie has to share screens with another new release Secret Superstar, which is another highly-anticipated film featuring superstar Aamir Khan.

What has disappointed Ajay Devgn's fans the most is its advance booking. With barely a day left for its release, some multiplexes across the country are yet to display the show timings and advance booking for Golmaal Again. Many ardent fans of Ajay Devgn took Twitter to express their disappointment with its distributors and multiplexes' owners. Here are some of their comments.

Himesh‏ (@himeshmankad): While select single screens have gone ahead to open advance booking for #GolmaalAgain, 90% of cinema halls yet to start! Conflicts Galore. Its about time @RelianceEnt resolves the conflict and starts the booking for #GolmaalAgain. Just 1 day to go!

Sumit kadel‏ (@SumitkadeI): Dear @RelianceEnt what you guys are doing.. why #GolmaalAgain Advance have not started at majority of the plexes . Please do it asap..

Razhmi (@razmihere): Sad for makers of #GolmaalAgain. They are not getting enough screens for such a big film. 50-50 screen sharing is complete nonsense !!

StarLord‏ (@LordStar7): Multiplexes totally ruined the big opening of #GolmaalAgain by playing politics in screen distribution.

'SRKian' Sohom‏ (@sohompramanick): @RelianceEnt walon, ab toh #GolmaalAgain ki advance start kar do. Less than 24 hours to go and booking hasn't started in any multiplex.