Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again has dominated the box office in its entire first week with nett domestic collection crossing Rs 125 crore on Wednesday. The movie has been having a great run not just in Indian box office, but also in overseas market, taking its worldwide collection to over Rs 200 crore in just 7 days.

Golmaal Again has had a fantastic opening weekend at the box office. The horror comedy had collected Rs 30.14 crore nett in India on Friday, followed Rs Rs 28.37 core on Saturday and Rs 29.09 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend earning to Rs 87.6 crore nett.

While it was expected that the business of the film will subside over the weekdays, the movie proved the assumptions wrong with a splendid performance on Monday as well.

The Rohit Shetty directorial collected Rs 16.04 crore on its fourth day, and had refused to slow down the following weekdays also. Golmaal Again had collected Rs 13.25 on Tuesday and 10.05 on Wednesday, ending the sixth day with a collection of whooping Rs 126.94 crore nett at the domestic market. The gross domestic collection of Golmaal Again till Wednesday was Rs 162.74 crore.

While the film's domestic collection has been record breaking, it remained strong at the overseas market as well. The multi-starrer film made a business of Rs 27.09 crore at the overseas box office in six days.

Although the exact figures of the film's collection on Thursday, that is on its day 7, is not yet out, early estimates suggest that Golmaal Again remained strong on the last day of the week as well. The film collected Rs 9 crore (approximately) nett on its seventh day, taking its worldwide collection to over Rs 200 crore by the end of its first week.

It is being believed that if Golmaal Again did not have a clash with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, the former would have reached even bigger numbers. However, with such huge figures even over the weekdays, Golmaal Again is likely to make excellent money at the box office in its second weekend as well.