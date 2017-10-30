Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer Golmaal Again is in its second week but its box office collection refuses to slow down. The film's worldwide box office collection has inched close to Rs 250-crore mark on its 10th day.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again has been dominating the box office since its opening day. Having become the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2017, the horror comedy has been a big hit at the overseas market as well.

Released in 3,500 screens across India, Golmaal Again had collected whopping Rs 30.14 crore net at the domestic market on its first day.

Golmaal Again had collected Rs 28.37 crore on Saturday and Rs 29.09 crore on Sunday, taking its first weekend domestic collection to Rs 87.6 crore net.

Defying the expectations, Golmaal Again had continued its dream run at the box office even over the weekdays. The day-wise collection break up of Golmaal Again over the weekdays is: Rs 16.04 crore on Monday, Rs 13.25 crore on Tuesday, Rs 10.05 crore on Wednesday, Rs 9.13 crore on Thursday and Rs 7.25 crore on Friday.

Golmaal Again maintained the superb momentum over its second weekend as well at the box office. The film collected Rs 10.61 crore net at Indian box office on Saturday. Although exact figures of Golmaal Again Sunday collection is yet to be out, early estimates suggest that movie collected Rs 11 crore (approximately) on 10th day.

Total gross domestic collection of Golmaal Again by Sunday end stood at Rs 210 crore (approximately). On the other side, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has been having a stronghold at the overseas markets as well. The movie's 10 days overseas box office collection stood at Rs 36 crore. Thus the worldwide collection of Golmaal Again by the end of Sunday is Rs 246 crore (approximately), missing the Rs 250 crore mark by a small margin.

Already a super hit movie, Golmaal Again will definitely cross the big milestone at the worldwide market on its 11th day.