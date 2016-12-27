The year 2016 was amazing for golf as it witnessed four first-time major winners as Danny Willett won the Masters Tournament, Dustin Johnson won the US Open, Henrik Stenson won The Open Championship and the PGA Championship was won by Jimmy Walker. Australian golfer Jason Day also made his mark by winning the Players Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell match play to establish himself as the world's best player.
This only goes to show how golf has evolved as a sport over the years and with four new major champions in 2016, the competition in 2017 is only going to get tougher. Also, with Tiger Woods expected to compete in all major tournaments next year after recovering from a serious injury, 2017 promises to be another amazing year for golf.
Here is a complete schedule of all the major tournaments in 2017:
Major Championships
Masters Championship – April 9 in Georgia, USA
US Open – June 18 in Wisconsin, USA
The Open Championship (British Open) - July 23 in Southport, England
PGA Championship – August 13 in North Carolina, USA
2017 PGA tour schedule
WGC-Mexico Championship – March 5 in Mexico City, Mexico
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – March 26 in Texas, USA
The Players Championship – May 14 in Florida, USA
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational – August 6 in Ohio, USA
The Northern Trust (FedEx Cup Play offs) – August 27 in New York, USA
Dell Technologies Championship (FedEx Cup Play offs) – September 4 in Massachusetts, USA
BMW Championship (FedEx Cup Play offs) – September 17 in Illinois, USA
Tour Championship (FedEx Cup Play offs) – September 24 in Georgia, USA
2017 European Tour Schedule
BMW PGA Championship – May 28 in Surrey, England
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open – July 9 in Straffan, Northern Ireland
Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open – July 16 in Scotland
Italian Open – October 15 in Monza Italy
WGC-HSBC Champions – October 29 in Shanghai, China
Turkish Airline Open – November 5 in Antalya, Turkey
Nedbank Golf Challenge – November 12 in Sun City, South Africa
DP World Tour Championship, Dubai – November 19 in Dubai, UAE