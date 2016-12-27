The year 2016 was amazing for golf as it witnessed four first-time major winners as Danny Willett won the Masters Tournament, Dustin Johnson won the US Open, Henrik Stenson won The Open Championship and the PGA Championship was won by Jimmy Walker. Australian golfer Jason Day also made his mark by winning the Players Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell match play to establish himself as the world's best player.

This only goes to show how golf has evolved as a sport over the years and with four new major champions in 2016, the competition in 2017 is only going to get tougher. Also, with Tiger Woods expected to compete in all major tournaments next year after recovering from a serious injury, 2017 promises to be another amazing year for golf.

Here is a complete schedule of all the major tournaments in 2017:

Major Championships

Masters Championship – April 9 in Georgia, USA

US Open – June 18 in Wisconsin, USA

The Open Championship (British Open) - July 23 in Southport, England

PGA Championship – August 13 in North Carolina, USA

2017 PGA tour schedule

WGC-Mexico Championship – March 5 in Mexico City, Mexico

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – March 26 in Texas, USA

The Players Championship – May 14 in Florida, USA

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational – August 6 in Ohio, USA

The Northern Trust (FedEx Cup Play offs) – August 27 in New York, USA

Dell Technologies Championship (FedEx Cup Play offs) – September 4 in Massachusetts, USA

BMW Championship (FedEx Cup Play offs) – September 17 in Illinois, USA

Tour Championship (FedEx Cup Play offs) – September 24 in Georgia, USA

2017 European Tour Schedule

BMW PGA Championship – May 28 in Surrey, England

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open – July 9 in Straffan, Northern Ireland

Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open – July 16 in Scotland

Italian Open – October 15 in Monza Italy

WGC-HSBC Champions – October 29 in Shanghai, China

Turkish Airline Open – November 5 in Antalya, Turkey

Nedbank Golf Challenge – November 12 in Sun City, South Africa

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai – November 19 in Dubai, UAE