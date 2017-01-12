Defending Ryder Cup champions United States have named Jim Furyk as their new captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup. Furyk served as the vice-captain to Davis Love III for the United States in the 2016 edition of the Ryder Cup and now the duo has switched their roles for the 2018 Ryder Cup with Love set to serve as vice-captain.

USA have the tendency to promote captains from within and it was initially suggested that Fred Couples would take over as captain. But after Furyk gained valuable experience after serving as vice captain in the 2016 Ryder Cup, he was named as captain.

"Going forward, our future captains will have served as a vice-captain. You are going to see our captains even more prepared. It's no secret; this has been my favorite event throughout my entire career. I am really excited about rolling my sleeves up and getting started. I can't wait to start this process" The Guardian quoted Furyk as saying.

Furyk, who is 46 years old at the moment, has not had the best of times at the Ryder Cup winning the tournament only twice in nine appearances. He holds the record for most number of matches lost at the Ryder Cup along with Phil Mickelson at 20. Despite that, he is regarded as a highly popular player on the PGA tour and adds a lot of experience to the team having been playing the sport for almost 25 years.

He also said that he was happy to have Davis Love III as his vice captain saying his experience and previous two captaincies will go a really long way as they look to defend their Ryder Cup title.

"This is such an honor. I'm actually a little overwhelmed; I didn't think it would be that way. In my opinion, the Ryder Cup embodies everything that is special about golf. Davis is going to be a tough act to follow. He put a system in place, got the players behind it. His experience, two captaincies and a vice- captaincy, will be priceless for me so I'm happy to have him by my side" Furyk was quoted as saying.

During a media conference Paul Levy who is the PGA of America's president said that they had only one person in their mind for the job and that Furyk offers the total package and is well suited for the job.

"For more than two decades, Jim Furyk has stood proud and tall on the American golf stage and we are thrilled to have him as our Ryder Cup Captain. His accomplishments as a player are well known but his inherent competitive spirit and leadership traits are what made his candidacy so attractive. Jim offers the total package and is well suited for the task at hand" Levy was quoted as saying.