While it may not be the worlds most expensive toilet, but it surely is a plush one that you may never use. A golden toilet covered in leather from 24 luxury Louis Vuitton monogrammed handbags went on display in Los Angeles on 7 November at the newly-opened showroom of online retailer Tradesy. It was created by an artist who rose to fame (and got into controversy) with her naked depiction of Donald Trump during his campaign days.