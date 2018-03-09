Golden State Warriors suffered a setback in the game against San Antonio Spurs after its point guard Stephen Curry suffered an ankle injury during the match Thursday.

The injury happened as Stephen Curry landed after a layup attempt in the first quarter of the game against the Spurs. He was visibly in pain as he headed to the locker room.

Golden State Warriors has said that its star Stephen Curry has suffered an ankle tweak and won't return for the rest of the game.

Stephen Curry tweaked his right ankle. He is being re-taped and will perform functionality tests. His return is TBD. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 9, 2018

Stephen Curry (tweaked right ankle) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 9, 2018

It is the fourth time that Stephen Curry has injured his ankle this season. He had recently tweaked his ankle in the game against the Hawks.