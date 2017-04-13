1 / 10



















The annual Golden Petal Awards, instituted to recognise the best talents in the television industry, was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Maniesh Paul hosted the grand award ceremony. Many small screen celebrities and Bollywood divas including Jacqueline Fernandez and Malaika Arora Khan attended the event.

Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Ravi Dubey, Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, Sudha Chandran, Kamya Punjabi, Jigyasa Singh, Siddharth Shukla and Sharad Malhotra walked the red carpet.

The award night witnessed a string of sizzling dance performances.

Naagin 2 and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki won big at the event. Naagin actress Mouni Roy won the Best Actress award while Vivian of Shakti fame took home the Best Actor award.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which deals with transgender issues, won the Most Path Breaking Show Award.

Check out the winners list below:

Best Actor (Male) - Vivian Dsena for Shakti

Best Actress (Female) – Mouni Roy for Naagin 2

Best debutante (Female)- Mira Doesthali of Udaan

Best Host- Maniesh Paul

Best Path Breaking Show - Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Best Judge: Karan Johar

Best Style Icon: Diljit Dosanjh

Best Entertainment Series: Bigg Boss