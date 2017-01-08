The telecast of the 74th Golden Globe Awards will start from Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, this Sunday, January 8, at 8pm EST (5pm PST) on NBC. The show, which will acknowledge the best talents from the entertainment industry for their excellence in film and television, will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

But before The Tonight Show host begins to entertain viewers with his comedic brilliance, the annual event will feature the glamorous looks of celebrities at the red carpet, where they are certain to flaunt hot trends in sexy and elegant outfits.

Red Carpet arrivals will begin at 6pm EST (3pm PST). It can be live streamed online through E! (only in the United States). Those who live outside the US can watch the event live online via Twitter Moment on the official page of Golden Globes 2017.

The telecast will also feature an Arrival Special segment right after the Red Carpet live coverage, which will focus on behind-the-scene scoops and winner predictions. It will start at 7pm EST (4pm PST).

This year, the three daughters of Sylvester Stallone — Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet — will be taking up the role of Miss Golden Globe. According to Hollywood Foreign Press Association, they will be giving statuettes to the winners.

The awards for the 74th Golden Globe Awards will be presented by Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Kristen Bell, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Felicity Jones, John Legend, Sting, Emma Stone, Carrie Underwood, Vince Vaughn, Carl Weathers, Kristen Wiig, Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon.

Watch Golden Globes 2017 live online this Sunday, January 8, at 8pm EST (5pm PST) for some mesmerising performances by celebrities and to know the winners. Live updates on the star-studded event will also be available on the official Facebook and Twitter pages.