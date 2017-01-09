Artistes accepting awards on stage for brilliant performances is a common sight but an artiste impressing the audience with a speech is something not always common. The Golden Globe Awards ceremony this year was no exception. Though a number of stars were awarded, it was only a few of them who really touched the audience with their acceptance speeches.

Here, we have a look at some of the acceptance speeches made at this year's star-studded ceremony that could be counted among the most memorable in its history.

First comesTracee Ellis Ross's speech. It was the 44-year-old actress's first Golden Globe attendance and what a night it has been for her. Nominated for Blackish, Ross shined bright in her shimmering gown as she walked up the stage to accept her award. Tracee dedicated her award to women of colour and colourful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy. "But I want you to know that I see you, we see you," she said.

And Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy goes to @TraceeEllisRoss! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NjJCmLjX61 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Ryan Gosling thanked his wife for all the support

With his performance in La La Land, Ryan Gosling not only won the hearts of his fans, he also walked away with the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture. He started off his acceptance speech by confessing that he has, on several occasions, been confused for Ryan Reynolds. Dedicating his award to the team of La La Land first, the actor got a little emotional while thanking his wife, Eva Mendes, for supporting him throughout despite challenges.

Gosling said: "While I was having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn't taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you."

Congrats to @RyanGosling, who won #GoldenGlobes Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy! pic.twitter.com/KQUy719r5P — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Viola Davis remembered her late father

It looks like no award function is complete without Viola Davis's stage presence. The talented actress won the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Fences. She chose to dedicate her award to her late father Dan. In a powerful speech, the actress thanked every individual who helped her scale the heights. She dedicated a part of her speech to Meryl Streep, showing the world their bond and friendship.

Viola Davis has one of the most soothing voices ever! Deserved winner ? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1XqINSU5io — Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) January 9, 2017

Hugh Laurie took on Donald Trump

But not all acceptance speeches were emotional. For example, Hugh Laurie, who won Best Supporting Actor – TV series, limited series or TV movies for Night Manager, chose US President-elect Donald Trump in his speech. Taking a dig at Trump, the actor said: "I suppose it's made more amazing by the fact that I'll be able to say I won this at the last ever Golden Globes. I don't mean to be gloomy; it's just that it has the words Hollywood, Foreign and Press in the title."

Donald Glover thanked those involved in Atlanta

Another memorable speech was by Donald Glover who spoke after his creation Atlanta won the Best TV Series Comedy or Musical. Receiving the award, Glover, also an actor in the programme, thanked all those who are involved in Atlanta. "I really wanted to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta. I'd like to thank the Migos—not for being on the show, but for making 'Bad and Boujee," he said.