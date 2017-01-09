Meryl Streep has been praised by people across the globe, including celebrities Ellen DeGeneres and Julianne Moore, for her powerful political speech at Golden Globes 2017. The American actress did not only indirectly criticise the US president-elect, Donald Trump, but also urged Hollywood to unite against injustice.
From Ryan Gosling to Viola Davis, awards night saw some memorable speeches
After accepting the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award from How To Get Away With Murder star, Viola Davis, the veteran actress began her speech by saying, "I have lost my mind sometime earlier this year, so I have to read."
The Florence Foster Jenkins actress then thanked the star-studded crowd in front of her and explained how they all are part of "the most vilified segments in the American Society right now." Citing the examples of Sarah Paulson, Amy Adams, Ryan Gosling and Dev Patel, she said that Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners.
"If we kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch, but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts," Streep added. According to her, disrespect invites disrespect and violence incites violence. So when the powerful use their position to bully others, it is important to fight back and safeguard the truth.
The actress concluded her speech with a quote from late Princess Leia and said: "We should all be very proud of the work Hollywood honours here tonight. As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once: Take your broken heart, make it into art."
Check out how Hollywood celebrities, including Wilmer Valderrama and Shonda Rhimes, reacted to the powerful political speech by Meryl Streep:
Julianne Moore
When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose" thank you #MerylStreep
Wilmer Valderrama
#MerylStreep your work, your words.. & your heart is why you are the history lesson our young generation should aspire to be.
Julie Plec
I just cried off at least 3 of my fake eyelashes. #InStyleGlobes#MerylStreep
Sandra Bernhard
Next level brilliant ballsy human fearless!#MerylStreep lifetime achievement bravo! Encore!
Laverne Cox
Everything she said. Thank you #MerylStreep for you work and everything you said tonight
Karen David
God Bless the great, #MerylStreep BRAVO. She is just....incredible
Marlee Matlin
SPEAK THE TRUTH! I LOVE #MerylStreep. BTW, what took so long for her to be honored by @goldenglobes? She is a GODDESS. I am in AWE.
Gina Rodriguez
Meryl, you give me life. #GoldenGlobes
John Legend
MERYL STREEP
Ellen DeGeneres
There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her. #GoldenGlobes
Shonda Rhimes
How DARE Meryl exercise her right to free speech like that's a thing we are allowed to do here in Ameri- wait...hmm. #MerylStreep