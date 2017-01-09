Meryl Streep has been praised by people across the globe, including celebrities Ellen DeGeneres and Julianne Moore, for her powerful political speech at Golden Globes 2017. The American actress did not only indirectly criticise the US president-elect, Donald Trump, but also urged Hollywood to unite against injustice.

From Ryan Gosling to Viola Davis, awards night saw some memorable speeches

After accepting the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award from How To Get Away With Murder star, Viola Davis, the veteran actress began her speech by saying, "I have lost my mind sometime earlier this year, so I have to read."

The Florence Foster Jenkins actress then thanked the star-studded crowd in front of her and explained how they all are part of "the most vilified segments in the American Society right now." Citing the examples of Sarah Paulson, Amy Adams, Ryan Gosling and Dev Patel, she said that Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners.

"If we kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch, but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts," Streep added. According to her, disrespect invites disrespect and violence incites violence. So when the powerful use their position to bully others, it is important to fight back and safeguard the truth.

The actress concluded her speech with a quote from late Princess Leia and said: "We should all be very proud of the work Hollywood honours here tonight. As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once: Take your broken heart, make it into art."

Check out how Hollywood celebrities, including Wilmer Valderrama and Shonda Rhimes, reacted to the powerful political speech by Meryl Streep:

Julianne Moore

When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose" thank you #MerylStreep



Wilmer Valderrama

#MerylStreep your work, your words.. & your heart is why you are the history lesson our young generation should aspire to be.

Julie Plec

I just cried off at least 3 of my fake eyelashes. #InStyleGlobes#MerylStreep

Sandra Bernhard

Next level brilliant ballsy human fearless!#MerylStreep lifetime achievement bravo! Encore!

Laverne Cox

Everything she said. Thank you #MerylStreep for you work and everything you said tonight

Karen David

God Bless the great, #MerylStreep BRAVO. She is just....incredible

Marlee Matlin

SPEAK THE TRUTH! I LOVE #MerylStreep. BTW, what took so long for her to be honored by @goldenglobes? She is a GODDESS. I am in AWE.

Gina Rodriguez

Meryl, you give me life. #GoldenGlobes

John Legend

MERYL STREEP

Ellen DeGeneres

There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her. #GoldenGlobes

Shonda Rhimes