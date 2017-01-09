Priyanka Chopra has nailed it again. The Baywatch actress looked smoking hot in a golden dress when she arrived at the Golden Globe Awards 2017 held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Chopra attended the award show representing her upcoming Hollywood movie Baywatch. She looked gorgeous in a sequin Ralph Lauren gown, which easily surpassed her Zuhair Murad outfit from the Academy Awards 2016.

She looked smoking hot in the hand-embroidered gold dress with a V-shaped plunging neckline that complimented her skin tone. She completed her look with a stunning rock neckpiece by Lorraine Schwartz, oxblood lipstick, and loose, wavy hair.

"The bad guys do have all the fun. Representing #Baywatch at the #GoldenGlobes!"

she tweeted from Beverly Hilton.

Chopra attended the award show as a presenter along with other A-list presenters including Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon.

The Baywatch actress, along with The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, presented the award for Best Actor in TV series Drama to Billy Bob Thornton for his role in Goliath.

Golden Globe Awards 2017 is the third international award show that Chopra has attended as a presenter. Last year, she attended the Academy Awards and Emmys.

Check out her photos from the Golden Globe red carpet below: