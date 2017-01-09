The Golden Globes 2017 has recognised some new faces and has also broken an old record. The annual award show, which was hosted by popular talk show host Jimmy Fallon, was held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 8.

This year Sylvester Stallone's three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, were selected as 2017's Miss Golden Globe. The Golden Globes red carpet event was hosted by actresses Yvette Nicole Brown and Liza Koshy, "The Real's" Jeannie Mai, and producer Scott Mantz.

La La Land bagged seven Golden Globe Awards in total and also broke the previously shared record of six wins by One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Midnight Express. Moonlight won the Best Motion Picture award for Drama. Amongst Television category, American Crime Story and Atlanta have emerged as the big winners. Netflix's original series The Crown has taken the trophy for Best Television Series – Drama.

Here is the complete list of winners.

FILMS

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight (WINNER)

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land (WINNER)

Sing Street

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle (WINNER)

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land (WINNER)

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (WINNER)

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals (WINNER)

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences (WINNER)

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land (WINNER)

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land (WINNER)

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

La La Land (WINNER)

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Hell or High Water

Original Score, Motion Picture

Moonlight

La La Land (WINNER)

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia (WINNER)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"City of Stars," La La Land (WINNER)

"Faith," Sing

"Gold," Gold

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Divines

Elle (WINNER)

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown (WINNER)

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta (WINNER)

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story (WINNER)

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath (WINNER)

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta (WINNER)

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (WINNER)

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (WINNER)

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown (WINNER)

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Coleman, The Night Manager (WINNER)

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story (WINNER)

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish (WINNER)