Actress-turned-politician Ramya, who did not come to Twitter for over four months, is back on the social media. However, the former MP's association with the Indian National Congress continued to shrouded in mystery.

The last post that Ramya shared with her followers before taking a break was on December 5, the day Tamil Nadu's chief minister J Jayalalithaa died. Since then, she has kept herself out of Twitter and Facebook once her political mentor SM Krishna decided to end his 46-year association with the Grand-Old Party. The former external affairs minister and chief minister of Karnataka joined the BJP in March.

Nurtured by Krishna, Ramya, who often spoke out her mind even on controversial issues, was also expected to walk out of the party. However, she has never come out in open to discuss her political future. Pundits are now keenly observing whether the former MP from Mandya would also follow her mentor's footsteps.

Ramya has not revealed whether she will continue her association with the Congress even after her comeback. Her profile status on Twitter is changed and there is no reference to the Congress. Earlier, the 34-year old had mentioned the party's name and had 'former MP from Mandya consistency' as her status.

But the Golden Girl of Sandalwood has also been found retweeting posts made by Congress leaders or stories on them, creating confusion.

Meanwhile, a court in Madikeri has quashed a sedition case against the actress-politician. She landed in trouble last year after praising Pakistan's hospitality when she had visited Islamabad for a meeting of young parliamentarians from South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Her comment that "Pakistan was not a hell" had triggered massive protests and a sedition case was filed against her. She thanked her supporters for backing her after the court quashed the case.