The Golden Disk Awards 2017 (Golden Disc Awards 2017) major honours will be decided based on public voting and as per the trend, South Korean boy group SHINee is leading with maximum votes. The winners of overall popularity, best album, best song and the best rookie will be decided based on public voting.

SHINee is nominated in the best album and overall popularity categories and is leading in both the groups, with 39.24 percent votes and 36.63 percent votes. South Korean boy group, SECHSKIES, also known as 6KIES, is leading the best song category for the song, Three Words, with 42.85 percent votes, second in the list of the best song category is EXO's Monster, with 33.47 percent votes.

South Korean boy band Astro's debut mini-album, Spring Up, has topped the best rookie category with 27.85 percent votes, followed by KNK's, I Remember, with 22.34 percent votes.

The live public voting took place from December 5 to January 12 through the official app that was available on iOS and Android. Fans were allowed to vote 15 times a day within the period of around 40 days. The voting result is displayed on the official website of the Golden Disk Awards 2017.

The winners of the Golden Disk Awards 2017 will be revealed on January 13-14. Golden Disk Awards, which started in the year 1986, is an annual award show that honours the best of K-pop music industry. The award ceremony takes place for two days and this year it will be held in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province.

The star-studded award ceremony will be hosted Singer and actor Jung Yong Hwa of boy band CN Blue, Hwang Chi Yeol, Girls' Generation's Seohyun, Kang So-ra and singer and actor Sung Si-kyun. And celebrities, including GOT7, SEVENTEEN, BTS, EXO, INFINITE, MAMAMOO, Urban Zakapa, GFRIEND, Zico and TWICE will attend the award show.