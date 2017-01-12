The annual two-day Golden Disk Awards (Golden Disc Awards) show is back with its 31stedition. The award show, which is said to be one of the biggest award shows of the year, will be broadcast live for two days starting from January 13.

The Golden Disk Awards 2017 will be hosted by singer and actor Jung Yong Hwa of boy band CN Blue, Hwang Chi Yeol, Girls' Generation's Seohyun, Kang So-ra and singer and actor Sung Si-kyun. On Friday, the award show will begin at 5 pm KST (1.30 pm IST) and on Saturday the event will start at 6 pm KST (2.30 pm IST).

The award show will be broadcast live on television at JTBC, JTBC2 television and broadcasting network. The social media pages of the award show will also provide the live update of the show on both the days. Apart from JTBC, the award show will be broadcast live on http://www.vlive.tv.

The Golden Disk Awards, which takes place in January, was first held in the year 1986. The award show honours the best of K-pop industry and this year it will honour artists, including GOT7, SEVENTEEN, BTS, EXO, INFINITE, MAMAMOO, Urban Zakapa, GFRIEND, Zico and TWICE.

Check out the complete nomination list below:

Albums

2PM - Gentleman's Game AOA - Good Luck B.A.P - Carnival FT Island - Where's The Truth GOT7 - Flight Log: Turbulence I.O.I - Chrysalis NCT 127 - NCT 127 Jaejoong - No. X Woohyun - Write

10. Red Velvet - Russian Roulette

11. Monsta X - The Clan Pt. 1 Lost

12. BTS - Wings

13. Beast - Highlight

14. BTOB - Remember That

15. VIXX - Chained Up

16. SHINee - 1 of 1

17. Seventeen - Love&Letter

18. Up10tion - Spotlight

19. EXO - EX'ACT

20. G-Friend - L.O.L

21. Infinite - Infinite Only

22. Jung Eunji - Dream

23. Jessica - With Love, J

24. Jonghyun - She is

25. Jun. K - Mr. No

26. Taemin - Press It

27. Taeyeon - Why

28. TWICE - TwiceCoaster Lane 1

29. Teen Top - Red Point

30. Tiffany - I Just Wanna Dance

Digital

10cm - What the Spring?? EXID - L.I.E I.O.I - Very Very Very Gary (feat. Gaeko of Dynamic Duo) - Lonely Night Red Velvet - Russian Roulette Mamamoo - You're The Best Park Kyung (feat. Eunha of G-Friend) - Inferiority Complex Park Hyo Shin - Breathe Baek Ah Yeon - So-So

10. Black Pink - Whistle

11. Suzy, Baekhyun - Dream

12. Standing Egg - Summer Night You And I

13. SISTAR - I Like That

14. Akdong Musician - Re-Bye

15. Urban Zakapa - I Don't Love You

16. Ailee - If You

17. EXO - Monster

18. M.C The Max - No Matter Where

19. G-Friend - Rough

20. Wonder Girls - Why So Lonely

21. Lee Hi - Breathe

22. Lim chang Jung - Love That I Committed

23. Jang Beom June - Fallen in Love

24. Jung Eunji (feat. Hareem) - Hopefully Sky

25. Sechs Kies - Three Words

26. John Park - Thought of You

27. Zico - I Am You, You Are Me

28. Crush (feat. Taeyeon) - Don't Forget

29. Taeyeon - Rain

30. TWICE - Cheer Up

Rookie Artists