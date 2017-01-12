The annual two-day Golden Disk Awards (Golden Disc Awards) show is back with its 31stedition. The award show, which is said to be one of the biggest award shows of the year, will be broadcast live for two days starting from January 13.
The Golden Disk Awards 2017 will be hosted by singer and actor Jung Yong Hwa of boy band CN Blue, Hwang Chi Yeol, Girls' Generation's Seohyun, Kang So-ra and singer and actor Sung Si-kyun. On Friday, the award show will begin at 5 pm KST (1.30 pm IST) and on Saturday the event will start at 6 pm KST (2.30 pm IST).
The award show will be broadcast live on television at JTBC, JTBC2 television and broadcasting network. The social media pages of the award show will also provide the live update of the show on both the days. Apart from JTBC, the award show will be broadcast live on http://www.vlive.tv.
The Golden Disk Awards, which takes place in January, was first held in the year 1986. The award show honours the best of K-pop industry and this year it will honour artists, including GOT7, SEVENTEEN, BTS, EXO, INFINITE, MAMAMOO, Urban Zakapa, GFRIEND, Zico and TWICE.
Check out the complete nomination list below:
Albums
- 2PM - Gentleman's Game
- AOA - Good Luck
- B.A.P - Carnival
- FT Island - Where's The Truth
- GOT7 - Flight Log: Turbulence
- I.O.I - Chrysalis
- NCT 127 - NCT 127
- Jaejoong - No. X
- Woohyun - Write
10. Red Velvet - Russian Roulette
11. Monsta X - The Clan Pt. 1 Lost
12. BTS - Wings
13. Beast - Highlight
14. BTOB - Remember That
15. VIXX - Chained Up
16. SHINee - 1 of 1
17. Seventeen - Love&Letter
18. Up10tion - Spotlight
19. EXO - EX'ACT
20. G-Friend - L.O.L
21. Infinite - Infinite Only
22. Jung Eunji - Dream
23. Jessica - With Love, J
24. Jonghyun - She is
25. Jun. K - Mr. No
26. Taemin - Press It
27. Taeyeon - Why
28. TWICE - TwiceCoaster Lane 1
29. Teen Top - Red Point
30. Tiffany - I Just Wanna Dance
Digital
- 10cm - What the Spring??
- EXID - L.I.E
- I.O.I - Very Very Very
- Gary (feat. Gaeko of Dynamic Duo) - Lonely Night
- Red Velvet - Russian Roulette
- Mamamoo - You're The Best
- Park Kyung (feat. Eunha of G-Friend) - Inferiority Complex
- Park Hyo Shin - Breathe
- Baek Ah Yeon - So-So
10. Black Pink - Whistle
11. Suzy, Baekhyun - Dream
12. Standing Egg - Summer Night You And I
13. SISTAR - I Like That
14. Akdong Musician - Re-Bye
15. Urban Zakapa - I Don't Love You
16. Ailee - If You
17. EXO - Monster
18. M.C The Max - No Matter Where
19. G-Friend - Rough
20. Wonder Girls - Why So Lonely
21. Lee Hi - Breathe
22. Lim chang Jung - Love That I Committed
23. Jang Beom June - Fallen in Love
24. Jung Eunji (feat. Hareem) - Hopefully Sky
25. Sechs Kies - Three Words
26. John Park - Thought of You
27. Zico - I Am You, You Are Me
28. Crush (feat. Taeyeon) - Don't Forget
29. Taeyeon - Rain
30. TWICE - Cheer Up
Rookie Artists
- NCT127
- I.O.I
- Gugudan
- Bolbbalgan4
- Black Pink
- Snuper
- Kwon Jin Ah
- WJSN
- Imfact
- KNK