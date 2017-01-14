3.30pm KST: The second day of 31st Golden Disc Awards begins with Red Carpet Arrivals

3.25 pm KST: Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2017 to kick start with Red Carpet Arrivals

3.18 pm KST: BTS a.k.a Bangtan Boys to set the stage on fire

Red Carpet 3:30 PM KST

Award: 5:00 PM KST



3.03 pm KST: The young heartthrobs and members of popular Kpop groups, such as EXO, BTS, Red Velvet and AOA, are all set to flaunt hot trends with their stylish and sexy outfits.

31st Golden Disc Awards Red Carpet!



Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2017 kicks off with live broadcast from Korea International Exhibition & Convention Center (Kintex) in Gyeonggi Province on Saturday, January 14, at 6pm KST.

The star-studded event will be hosted by Warm And Cozy actress Kang Sora and singer cum actor Sung Si Kyung. Popular Kpop groups, including BTS, EXO, GOT7, INFINITE, IOI, SEVENTEEN, VIXX, AOA SHINee, Red Velvet, A Pink and Wonder Girls, are expected to set the stage on fire with their performances.

The annual event will focus on physical album sales and acknowledges the Korean singers and music group for their excellence in the music industry. It will also announce this year's Grand Prize (Bonsang and Daesang) winners.