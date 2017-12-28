The organisers of Golden Disc Awards 2018 have revealed the first lineup of celebrities for album division. The list includes popular K-Pop boy bands EXO, BTS, Seventeen and GOT7.

The members of EXO – Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai and Sehun – will be performing live on stage. The young Korean heartthrobs might set the stage on fire with their hit track Ko Ko Bop from their latest studio album The War.

BTS members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – might sing and dance to the tunes of DNA and MIC Drop from their album Love Yourself: Her.

Meanwhile, the members of GOT7 – Mark, JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom – could rock the stage with the songs Never Ever and Paradise from their latest hit Flight Log: Arrival.

The 13-members of SEVENTEEN - S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino – will probably set the stage on stage with their latest hit Clap and Without You from the album Teen, Age.

All the four K-Pop groups are nominated for Album Daesang this year along with NCT 127, BTOB, Apink, MONSTA X, SECHSKIES and other popular bands.

Check out the nomination list below: