WINNER – the four-member boy band under YG Entertainment – is the latest K-Pop group to officially confirm their attendance at the Golden Disc Awards 2018.

Last month, South Korean Chinese boy band EXO, seven-member boy group BTS and 11-member boy band Wanna One also confirmed their presence at the annual award ceremony.

Other popular K-Pop groups to attend the event include GOT7 – the seven-member boy band, TWICE – the nine-member girl group and SEVENTEEN – the 13-member boy group.

Solo singers, like IU aka Lee Ji Eun, Yoon Jong Shin and Hwang Chi Yeol, will also set the stage on fire with their performance at the 32nd annual award ceremony.

South Korean indie band Hyukoh, the sub-group of boy band NU'EST called NU'EST W and the duo Akdong Musician have also confirmed their presence at the event.

Meanwhile, the members of WINNER – Jinwoo, Seunghoon, Mino and Seungyoon – are expected to hit the stage with a special performance.

Akdong Musician is being nominated for the first time at the Golden Disc Awards and only Lee Soo Hyun will be attending the event since her brother Lee Chan Hyuk is enlisted in military.

The award ceremony will be held in two parts – on January 10 the event will focus on digital releases and on January 11 the event will focus on album releases.

On January 10, the award ceremony will be hosted by Lee Seung Gi in association with Lee Sung Kyung. On January 11, the event will be hosted by Sung Si Kyung and Kang Sora.

Check out the nomination list for Golden Disc Awards 2018 below:

Disc Daesang: Apink for Pink UP, ASTRO for Dream Part. 01, B1A4 for Rollin', BTOB for Brother Act, BTS for Love Yourself: Her, CNBLUE for 7°CN, EXO for The War, GFRIEND for The Awakening, Girls' Generation for Holiday Night, GOT7 for Flight Log: Arrival, Hwang Chi Yeol for Be Ordinary, IU for Palette, JJ Project for Verse 2, Jung Yong Hwa for Do Disturb, Lovelyz for R U Ready?, MONSTA X for The Code, NCT 127 for Cherry Bomb, NU'EST W for W, Here, Red Velvet for Perfect Velvet, SECHSKIES for Another Light, SEVENTEEN for TEEN, AGE, Shinhwa for 13th Unchanging, Super Junior for PLAY, Taemin for Move, Taeyang for White Night, Taeyeon for My Voice, Teen Top for High Five, TWICE for twicetagram, UP10TION for STAR;DOM and Weki Meki for WEME.

Digital Daesang: Akdong Musician for Last Goodbye, BIGBANG for FXXK IT, BLACKPINK for As If It's Your Last, Block B for Yesterday, Bolbbalgan4 for Tell Me You Love Me, BTS for Spring Day, G-Dragon for Untitled, 2014, Han Dong Geun for Crazy, Heize for You, Clouds, Rain, Highlight for Plz Don't Be Sad, Hwang Chi Yeol for A Daily Song, Hyorin, Changmo for Blue Moon, hyukoh for Tomboy, IU for Through the Night, Jung Key for Anymore, Mad Clown for Lost Without You, MAMAMOO for Yes I Am, Melomance for Gift, PSY for New Face, Red Velvet for Red Flavor, Sunmi for Gashina, Suran for Wine, Taeyeon for Fine, TWICE for Knock Knock, Wanna One for Energetic, WINNER for Really Really, Woo Won Jae for We Are, Yoon Jong Shin for Like It, Zico for Artist and Zion. T for The Song.

Best New Artist: Chungha, JBJ, Jeong Sewoon, Longguo & Shihyun, MXM, PRISTIN, Samuel, Wanna One, Weki Meki andWoo Won Jae.

Popularity Award: Akdong Musician, Apink, ASTRO, B1A4, BIGBANG, BLACKPINK, Block B, Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, BTS, Chungha, CNBLUE, EXO, G-Dragon, GFRIEND, Girls' Generation, GOT7, Han Dong Geun, Heize, Highlight, Hwang Chi Yeol, Hyorin and Changmo, Hyukoh, IU, JBJ, Jeong Sewoon, JJ Project, Jung Key, Jung Yong Hwa, Longguo & Shihyun, Lovelyz, Mad Clown, MAMAMOO, MeloMance, MONSTA X, MXM, NCT 127, NU'EST W, PRISTIN, PSY, Red Velvet, Samuel, SECHSKIES, SEVENTEEN, Shinhwa, Sunmi, Super Junior, Suran, Taemin, Taeyang, Taeyeon, Teen Top, TWICE, UP10TION, Wanna One, Weki Meki, WINNER, Woo Won Jae, Yoon Jong Shin, Zico, Zion.