3.30 pm KST: The Golden Disc Awards 2017 has begun with K-pop artists walking down the red carpet

The first day of the Golden Disc Awards 2017 (Golden Disk Awards 2017 or 골든디스크 어워즈) will start in a few minutes with celebrities walking the red carpet.

Also Read: Where to watch Golden Disc Awards 2017 live online

The 31st Golden Disc Awards also called GDA 2017 will begin at around 3.30 pm KST with the red carpet event followed by the main event at 5 pm KST (1.30 pm IST). The Golden Disc Awards is one of the biggest K-pop award shows that take place in the beginning of the year.

The award show will be hosted by singer and actor Jung Yong Hwa of boy band CN Blue, Hwang Chi Yeol, Girls' Generation's Seohyun, Kang So-ra and singer and actor Sung Si-kyun. A-list celebrities like GOT7, SEVENTEEN, BTS, EXO, INFINITE, MAMAMOO, Urban Zakapa, GFRIEND, Zico and TWICE are expected to attend the award show.

Stay tuned for the live updates of the Golden Disc Awards 2017.