The makers of 31st Golden Disc Awards (Golden Disk Awards) are leaving no stone unturned to make the award show a grand success. After an interesting line-up, the organisers revealed two special stage performances.

K-pop star Rain and Uhm Jung Hwa will perform live at the 31st Golden Disc Awards 2016, which will be held on January 13 and January 14. The popular K-pop star Rain will apparently make a comeback on the stage with his special performance. It's been more than two years since Rain, one of the most popular K-pop stars, released a new album. He is expected to perform at the award show and on January 15 he will reportedly release his comeback album.

Jung Hwa's performance will be the second most awaited performance of the award night. She will perform on Dreamer and Watch Me Move and along with that she will perform on Come 2 Me for the first time in 11 years, Soompi reported. Jung Hwa shot to fame after the release of Come 2 Me song 11 years ago.

Apart from these two major performances, the award show has some interesting lineups. GOT7, SEVENTEEN, BTS, EXO, INFINITE, MAMAMOO, Urban Zakapa, GFRIEND, Zico and TWICE have been named in the first line-up of the celebrities.

Singer-actor Jung Yong Hwa of boy band CN Blue, Hwang Chi Yeol and Girls' Generation's Seohyun have been roped in as the host of the award show on the first day, while actress Kang So-ra and singer and actor Sung Si-kyung will host the Golden Disc Awards 2016 on the second day, i.e. on Saturday. Apart from these hosts, several A-list K-pop and K-drama celebrities will entertain the audiences on Friday and Saturday.

The annual award show, which is held for two days, will take place on January 13-14 in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province.