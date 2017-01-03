The annual two-day award show, Golden Disc Awards, is back and this time it will be held on January 13-14 in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province. The Golden Disc Awards will honour the best of K-pop music industry in 2016.

Like every year, this time too, an array of celebrities from the South Korean entertainment industry will attend the award show on both the days. The organisers of the show recently announced the first lineup, and the list includes GOT7, SEVENTEEN, BTS, EXO, INFINITE, MAMAMOO, Urban Zakapa, GFRIEND, Zico and TWICE.

The organisers had earlier revealed the names of celebrities who will host the events on both the days. Singer and actor Jung Yong Hwa of boy band CN Blue, Hwang Chi Yeol and Girls' Generation's Seohyun will host the Golden Disc Awards 2016 on the first day, while actress Kang So-ra and singer and actor Sung Si-kyung will host the event on the second day. Along with these celebrities, several other K-pop artistes will take the stage to entertain fans.

The award show will honour the K-pop stars in three different categories – album, digital, and rookie artists. While the album and digital categories feature 30 nominations, the rookie artist category features 12 nominations.

Check out the complete list of nominees below:

Albums

2PM - Gentleman's Game AOA - Good Luck B.A.P - Carnival FT Island - Where's The Truth GOT7 - Flight Log: Turbulence I.O.I - Chrysalis NCT 127 - NCT 127 Jaejoong - No. X Woohyun - Write Red Velvet - Russian Roulette Monsta X - The Clan Pt. 1 Lost BTS - Wings Beast - Highlight BTOB - Remember That VIXX - Chained Up SHINee - 1 of 1 Seventeen - Love&Letter Up10tion - Spotlight EXO - EX'ACT G-Friend - L.O.L Infinite - Infinite Only Jung Eunji - Dream Jessica - With Love, J Jonghyun - She is Jun. K - Mr. No Taemin - Press It Taeyeon - Why TWICE - TwiceCoaster Lane 1 Teen Top - Red Point Tiffany - I Just Wanna Dance

Digital

10cm - What the Spring?? EXID - L.I.E I.O.I - Very Very Very Gary (feat. Gaeko of Dynamic Duo) - Lonely Night Red Velvet - Russian Roulette Mamamoo - You're The Best Park Kyung (feat. Eunha of G-Friend) - Inferiority Complex Park Hyo Shin - Breathe Baek Ah Yeon - So-So Black Pink - Whistle Suzy, Baekhyun - Dream Standing Egg - Summer Night You And I SISTAR - I Like That Akdong Musician - Re-Bye Urban Zakapa - I Don't Love You Ailee - If You EXO - Monster M.C The Max - No Matter Where G-Friend - Rough Wonder Girls - Why So Lonely Lee Hi - Breathe Lim chang Jung - Love That I Committed Jang Beom June - Fallen in Love Jung Eunji (feat. Hareem) - Hopefully Sky Sechs Kies - Three Words John Park - Thought of You Zico - I Am You, You Are Me Crush (feat. Taeyeon) - Don't Forget Taeyeon - Rain TWICE - Cheer Up

Rookie Artists