Golden Disc Awards 2016
Golden Disc Awards 2016Facebook

The annual two-day award show, Golden Disc Awards, is back and this time it will be held on January 13-14 in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province. The Golden Disc Awards will honour the best of K-pop music industry in 2016.

Also Read: Complete winners list of MAMA 2016

Like every year, this time too, an array of celebrities from the South Korean entertainment industry will attend the award show on both the days. The organisers of the show recently announced the first lineup, and the list includes GOT7, SEVENTEEN, BTS, EXO, INFINITE, MAMAMOO, Urban Zakapa, GFRIEND, Zico and TWICE.

The organisers had earlier revealed the names of celebrities who will host the events on both the days. Singer and actor Jung Yong Hwa of boy band CN Blue, Hwang Chi Yeol and Girls' Generation's Seohyun will host the Golden Disc Awards 2016 on the first day, while actress Kang So-ra and singer and actor Sung Si-kyung will host the event on the second day. Along with these celebrities, several other K-pop artistes will take the stage to entertain fans.

The award show will honour the K-pop stars in three different categories – album, digital, and rookie artists. While the album and digital categories feature 30 nominations, the rookie artist category features 12 nominations.

Check out the complete list of nominees below:

Albums

  1. 2PM - Gentleman's Game
  2. AOA - Good Luck
  3. B.A.P - Carnival
  4. FT Island - Where's The Truth
  5. GOT7 - Flight Log: Turbulence
  6. I.O.I - Chrysalis
  7. NCT 127 - NCT 127
  8. Jaejoong - No. X
  9. Woohyun - Write
  10. Red Velvet - Russian Roulette
  11. Monsta X - The Clan Pt. 1 Lost
  12. BTS - Wings
  13. Beast - Highlight
  14. BTOB - Remember That
  15. VIXX - Chained Up
  16. SHINee - 1 of 1
  17. Seventeen - Love&Letter
  18. Up10tion - Spotlight
  19. EXO - EX'ACT
  20. G-Friend - L.O.L
  21. Infinite - Infinite Only
  22. Jung Eunji - Dream
  23. Jessica - With Love, J
  24. Jonghyun - She is
  25. Jun. K - Mr. No
  26. Taemin - Press It
  27. Taeyeon - Why
  28. TWICE - TwiceCoaster Lane 1
  29. Teen Top - Red Point
  30. Tiffany - I Just Wanna Dance

Digital

  1. 10cm - What the Spring??
  2. EXID - L.I.E
  3. I.O.I - Very Very Very
  4. Gary (feat. Gaeko of Dynamic Duo) - Lonely Night
  5. Red Velvet - Russian Roulette
  6. Mamamoo - You're The Best
  7. Park Kyung (feat. Eunha of G-Friend) - Inferiority Complex
  8. Park Hyo Shin - Breathe
  9. Baek Ah Yeon - So-So
  10. Black Pink - Whistle
  11. Suzy, Baekhyun - Dream
  12. Standing Egg - Summer Night You And I
  13. SISTAR - I Like That
  14. Akdong Musician - Re-Bye
  15. Urban Zakapa - I Don't Love You
  16. Ailee - If You
  17. EXO - Monster
  18. M.C The Max - No Matter Where
  19. G-Friend - Rough
  20. Wonder Girls - Why So Lonely
  21. Lee Hi - Breathe
  22. Lim chang Jung - Love That I Committed
  23. Jang Beom June - Fallen in Love
  24. Jung Eunji (feat. Hareem) - Hopefully Sky
  25. Sechs Kies - Three Words
  26. John Park - Thought of You
  27. Zico - I Am You, You Are Me
  28. Crush (feat. Taeyeon) - Don't Forget
  29. Taeyeon - Rain
  30. TWICE - Cheer Up

Rookie Artists

  1. NCT127
  2. I.O.I
  3. Gugudan
  4. Bolbbalgan4
  5. Black Pink
  6. Snuper
  7. Kwon Jin Ah
  8. WJSN
  9. Imfact
  10. KNK
Also read