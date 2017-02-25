Gold prices in India, the second-largest consumer of the yellow metal, buoyed to a four-month high amid strong global cues and crossed the Rs 30,000-mark, gaining as much as Rs 325 on Saturday. The metal closed at Rs 30,175 per 10 gm while silver closed Rs 600 higher at Rs 43,800 per kg.

The spurt was also attributed to strong buying by Indian jewellers.

For the past many sessions, gold prices did not cross the psychological mark of Rs 30,000 and was hovering around Rs 29,500 levels.

Apart from receding expectations of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve that led to a weak US dollar and a spurt in gold prices, the possibility of political uncertainty in the upcoming elections has also strengthened the demand for the safe-haven metal.

"Even in the event of a rate increase, we doubt the precious metal will lose much ground ahead of the key presidential elections in France in April, coupled with the Washington gridlock that seems to be calcifying with greater intensity after each passing day," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir told Reuters.

