The 10th edition of Zee Gold Awards that honours television artistes took place on Tuesday, July 4, in Mumbai. Zee Gold Awards 2017 was a star-studded affair, with several celebrities making glamorous appearances.

Mouni Roy, Yuvika Choudhary, Krystle D'Souza, Rubina Dilaik, Adaa Khan, Prince Narula, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karan Wahi, Dilip Joshi, Jay Bhanushali, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were among those who attended the event.

The annual function witnessed some amazing performances as well. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan Patel, Karanvir Bohra, Gurmeet Choudhary mesmerised fans with their acts.

Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Prachi Shah and Surbhi Chandna were among those who garnered maximum votes. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin swept away the awards in most categories. Zee Gold Awards 2017 will be telecast towards the end of July on Zee TV channel.

Here is the list of the winners of Zee Gold Awards 2017:

Best Actress (popular) – Divyanka Tripathi for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Best Actor – Karan Patel for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Vikkas Manaktala for Ghulam

Best Actress in a Negative Role (Female) – Adaa Khan for Naagin and Riddhi Dogra for Woh Apna Sa

Best Negative Role (popular) – Anita Hassnandani for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Best Supporting Actress (critics choice) – Prachi Shah for Swabhimaan

Best Jodi – Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Face of the Year – Mouni Roy

Best Anchor – Ritvik Dhanjani

Best Child Actor – Kartikey Malviya for Shani

Best Supporting Actress (popular) – Parul Chauhan for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Most Fit Actress – Surbhi Chandna

Most Fit Actor – Mohammad Nazim