The Government of India's Street Lighting National Programme (SNLP) illuminates 50,000 km of Indian roads. With this milestone, state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, becomes the world's largest street light management company.

According to official figures, the installation of 30 lakh LED street lights has resulted in 39 crore kWh of annual energy savings avoiding the capacity of over 104.19 MW to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

It has also helped to reduce of 3.29 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually.

Under SLNP, Rajasthan is leading the country with an installation of 7.85 lakh LED street lights followed by Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat with 6.03 lakh and 5.4 lakh respectively.

Few social audit results indicate that the overall satisfaction level and the perception of safety among the citizens is extremely high from the newly installed LED street lights.

