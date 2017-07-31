Mollywood director Basil Joseph got engaged to his long time girlfriend Elizabeth Samuel on Monday, July 31. The event held in Kottayam-- attended by close friends and family of the couple-- saw the presence of few celebrities from the industry.

Basil and Elizabeth will enter the wedlock in Sulthan Bathery on August 17.

"Cutest pair in this year children's day parade.. Our baby just got engaged..and by the way under age marriage is still punishable under the Child Marriage restraint act of 1929...jokes apart, you two looks beautiful together .. Congratulations Basil Joseph, Elizabeth Samuel [sic]," CV Sarathi, one of the producers of Godha wrote while sharing the couple's engagement photo on Facebook.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for the past seven years, were classmates at College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram. On June 15, Basil announced his relationship on Facebook.

The 27-year-old actor-director, who made his directorial debut with Kunjiramayanam, is basking in the success of recent blockbuster Godha. The movie, starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Tovino Thomas and Renji Panicker in main roles, was opened to a tremendous response, and Basil was appreciated for his brilliant directorial skills.

