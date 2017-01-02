Goblin's ratings continues to soar, thanks to the latest romance-packed episodes of the Korean drama that revolves around the life of a goblin and his human bride.

According to AGB Nielsen ratings, the December 30 episode saw a nationwide rating of 12.933 percent while Seoul clocked an impressive 13.333. The following day, the national and Seoul ratings stood at 12.7 percent and 14.5 percent respectively. The rise in rating is attributed to the kissing and hug scene of the lead characters, Kim Shin and Eun Tak, played by Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun respectively.

In episode 10, the back-and-forth arguments of whether Eun Tak should remove the sword from Shin's chest took a backseat as the story delved into Sunny's past and how she became the queen. We also got a glimpse of why the king decided to do away with Kim Shin and did not stop even when the queen, who is Shin's sister, decided to intervene. The episode ended with the Reaper, who is yet to realise he is the reincarnation of the king, telling goblin that Sunny is the reincarnation of the queen.

As for what we can expect in the next episode, it seems Chairman Yu's impending death will be addressed soon. We'll also get to see how Deok Hwa reacts to the shocking news, and if he will step up to the challenge of running the business empire.

Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, airs Fridays and Satudays on tvN.