Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, will air a special episode on Friday, February 3, that will feature behind-the-scenes footage of its lead pair, Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun. The episode will be aired at 6.40 pm KST on tvN and it can also be watched online via Viki.com.

Goblin wrapped up on January 21 to high ratings, and fans have been urging the writer to come out with a sequel. The finale saw Kim Go Eun's character Eun Tak reuniting with Gong Yoo's Kim Shin after being reincarnated. She still remembered the incidents of her past life as Eun Tak refused to drink the tea that would erase her memories of her life with Kim Shin.

As for the Grim Reaper and Sunny, they were also reincarnated and managed to reunite with each other.

In other news, Soompi reported that the reward vacation for the cast of Goblin might not happen as the actors are busy with other projects.

On January 2, the agencies of Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na reportedly revealed that the actors will not be able to go to Phuket as they were unable to take a break from their other projects.

However, it looks like Hwa & Dam Pictures, the production company that was sponsoring the vacation, was not informed about this change in plans. "The plane tickets were bought and other reservations all finished already. We didn't receive any word from the actors [about them not being able to come]," a source from the company was quoted as saying by Soompi.

Previously, Yook Sungjae had also expressed doubts of joining the cast for vacation due to his prior commitment to Law of the Jungle.