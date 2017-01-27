Goblin ended its 16-episode run last Saturday, January 21, but the members of the cast of the show are still pretty tight, and they are active in supporting each other as everyone moves on to different projects.

It was recently reported that the lead cast of the tvN fantasy drama attended a recent BTOB concert to support Yook Sungjae, who played Yoo Duk-Hwa in Goblin, before they headed out to celebrate the success of the drama.

Fans were said to have spotted Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, and Lee Dong Wook at BTOB's concert and confirming the news, Cube Entertainment said: "The 'Goblin' actors came to BTOB's concert on the 22nd. Sungjae himself didn't know they were coming. He only heard afterward. When he heard, he said he was thankful. The cast came to watch the beginning parts of the concert before they went to celebrate the end of the drama. Sungjae also went to the party after he finished the concert."

Despite the conclusion, Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, continues to top music charts and Ailee's song I Will Go to You Like the First Snow seems to be a hot favourite. As of Thursday morning, the song was at the number one spot on six music charts — Melon, Naver Music, Monkey3, Bugs, Genie and Soribada — reported Soompi.

Interestingly, I Will Go To You Like the First Snow, is the favourite of Indie two-member band Rocoberry, who composed some of the most popular tracks for the show.

"The production team asked for a song that conveys suffering and beauty concurrently," he said, according to Soompi, adding "I repeatedly thought over how to express the strange feeling of beautiful sadness. During that period, it was to the point where 12 songs were rejected. After the song was finally chosen, it went through seven modifications."