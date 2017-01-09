There are just three more episodes to go before Korean drama Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, winds up and viewers are eager to know if there will be a happy ending for Kim Shin and Eun Tak.

Also read: La La Land star Emma Stone's ex Andrew Garfield shows the way to being the perfect former boyfriend

Kim Shin, the goblin, has been waiting for more than 900 years for the birth of his bride, the only person who can remove the sword lodged in his chest and end his immortality. But shortly after he met Eun Tak, he fell in love with her and started dreaming of a life with her. Viewers too started loving their love story, and based on messages on social media platforms, they aren't ready for either the goblin or his bride to die in the finale.

However, the previous episode hinted at Eun Tak losing her status as the goblin's bride, as she seems to have lost her ability to see ghosts. Eun Tak's birth mark has also disappeared, and based on what the Shamshin grandma said, Eun Tak will cease to exist if she does not pull out the sword from Kim shin's chest.

The past two episodes also delve into Sunny and the Reaper's backstories and viewers finally saw a young and jealous Wang Yeo asking his wife to choose between him and her brother, Kim Shin. Sadly, the Queen chose her brother and this resulted in her death.

The final moments of episode 12 revealed how much Wang Yeo regretted the decision, as the scene flashed forward to sad king clutching the queen's bloody clothes and saying "Are you looking for them? Then take them." Crying, he tosses the clothing into a fire and as he walks away, he adds, "It is a royal order."

Goblin airs Fridays and Saturdays on tvN.