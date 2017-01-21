Episode 15 and 16 of tvN's popular drama Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, is expected to end on a sad note for Sunny and the Grim Reaper as rumours swirling around indicate that Sunny may die in the finale. Watch the episode live on tvN and via Viki.com at 8.30 pm KST on Saturday, January 21.

Also read: Minzy unhappy after not being informed about 2NE1's final project

The promo for the finale shows the Grim Reaper crying and pouring someone the tea that will erase their memories, and it is believed that Sunny, who does not remember her past with the Grim Reaper, will finally die as only her death could bring such profound sorry in him.

As for Eun Tak and Kim Shin, who returned to the land of the living in episode 14, they will have a memorable and romantic time in Quebec.

With the final two episodes of the show set to air today, Gong Yoo, the actor who plays Kim Shin, left a closing message for viewers saying it was an honour to be a part of the show.

He said: "Because it was a character different from any I've ever done before, I felt a lot of pressure going in. I also felt pressure working with the amazing writer, director, and staff, but with everyone's love and support, we successfully finished the drama.

"After the fact, there is always a little bit of sadness, and I thought a lot about whether I could have done better, especially for this drama; it was my first in a while, which I chose after a lot of deliberation. I sincerely thank everyone for all the love they gave this drama. It wasn't always easy, but now that we're at the end, it's bittersweet on one hand and I feel really good on the other."

Watch the promo for the finale below:

Goblin episodes 15 and 16 will air on Saturday, January 21 at 8.30 pm KST on tvN.