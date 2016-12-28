Korean drama Goblin, or Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, has crossed its halfway mark and pulled a shocking twist in the fag end of episode 8 when it was revealed that Kim Shin should let Eun Tak pull the sword from his chest before she finds herself in more dangerous situations.

Episode 8 saw Eun Tak landing in multiple dangerous situations and Samshin Grandma later tells the goblin that if she doesn't serve her purpose in life, which is to end the goblin's immortal life, then she would perish.

"Pull out that sword soon. Remove it, and return to nothingness," she says, adding, "if you don't pull that sword out, death will keep coming for her. It will have already happened many times. If you do not return to nothingness, Eun Tak will die."

What this has done is inject a sense of urgency into the plot that has been languishing.

The previous episode also touched upon the Reaper and his relationship with Sunny, and it was finally revealed that they are, in fact, the reincarnation of the king and queen. Going forward, we'll learn more about why they have been reincarnated and what Shamshin Grandma has in store for these two.

One of the earlier episodes also hinted at a reaper remembering his past, and although the Reaper dismisses the possibility of him recollecting his past life, it looks like he might get flashes of his life as the king, and finally realise who Sunny is. The next few episodes will also see Kim Shin realising his sister has been reincarnated.

Goblin airs Fridays and Saturdays at 8.30 pm KST on tvN.