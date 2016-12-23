Episode 7 of Korean supernatural romance drama Goblin will return to tvN on Friday and it will pick up immediately from the events of the previous episode that ended with Eun Tak kissing the goblin named Kim Shin.

The episode will be streamed live on tvN, and it can be watched online on vikia.com.

The promo for episode 7 shows Shin slowly falling in love with his bride, and we'll get to see his possessive nature when Eun Tak's first love, Kim Tae. A scene shows Kim Shin barging into a locker room to check out his possible opponent. The promo ends on a sad note with Eun Tak's bus colliding with another vehicle.

In other news, Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's S.Coups recently revealed that the drama, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, was giving him sleepless nights. "I watch it whenever I can. I cut down on sleep to watch it. A fan recently gave me a collection of poems that appeared in 'Goblin.' I'm reading it these days and there is a memorable poem in it. It's called 'The Horizon.' I was so moved," the pop star was quoted as saying by Soompi.

The previous episode saw Kim Shin finally agreeing to get the sword removed so as to end his immortality. As fans of the drama already know, only the goblin's bride can remove the sword, but Eun Tak failed in her attempt. According to a popular fan theory, this happened because the duo wasn't in love with each other. Fans theorise that only true love will give Kim Shin relief from his immortal life.

Goblin episode 7 airs on Friday, December 23, on tvN.