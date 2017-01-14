Episode 14 of Korean drama Goblin will not be aired this Saturday as tvN has decided to air the final three episodes of the drama next week. Episode 14 will be aired on January 20 and the final two episodes will be aired on January 21.

This Friday's episode of Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, was a tearjerker, as it saw Kim Shin being reduced to ashes after Eun Tak unwittingly removed the sword lodged in his chest.

Episode 13 saw the bromance between Shin and the Grim Reaper coming to an end after Shin realises that the Reaper is the reincarnation of the young Wang Yeo. Shin and Eun Tak leaves the home they shared with the Reaper and moves into Chairman Yu's house, which leaves Deok-hwa confused.

We got a feel of how devastated both Shin and the Reaper are when the latter calls Deok-hwa, and Shin answers the call. They do not talk to each other, but they do not hang up either and it is evident that both Shin and the Reaper miss each other.

The episode also saw the Reaper regaining his memory and recollecting all the deaths he caused because of his jealousy. This results in him recollecting the role his eunuch played in ruining the young king's life, which ultimately led him to order the deaths of Shin, the Queen and all their relatives. One of the biggest sins the Reaper committed in his life as Wang Yeo was committing suicide and this is something Shin struggles to forgive him for, as the Queen gave up her life to protect Wang Yeo.

The episode ended with Shin coming up with a plan to kill Park Joong Heon, the eunuch ghost, forever. But it resulted in his own death and the final shot was of a devastated Eun Tak crying for her dead lover.

What's next for Eun Tak? It looks like it's up to the Grim Reaper to bring back Shin from wherever he has disappeared to. A flash forward scene showed Eun Tak waiting for someone in the restaurant in Canada that she used to visit with Shin, and all hopes are on her awaiting Shin's return. How he becomes a part of Eun Tak's life is still a mystery.

Goblin airs Fridays and Saturdays on tvN.