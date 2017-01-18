Popular Korean drama Goblin has just two more episodes to go before the big finale that will reveal what the future has in store for Kim Shin, Eun Tak, Grim Reaper and Sunny.

The previous episode ended with Eun Tak being forced to remove the sword lodged in Shin's chest to defeat the eunuch ghost. The final shot showed a devastated Eun Tak crying as Shin's immortal life ended after she pulled out the sword.

What's next for Eun Tak now that she has served her purpose as the goblin's bride? Episode 14 is expected to feature a time-jump that will see Eun Tak waiting for someone at the café in Canada where she frequented with Shin. The Grim Reaper erased all memories of Shin from Eun Tak's mind shortly after his death, but spoilers indicate that she will reclaim her memories in episode 14.

Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, did not air an episode last Saturday which gave rise to rumours that production halted after Gong Yoo fell ill. But according to Koreaboo, the decision to push back episode 14 was taken by the program director.

"The delay is partly due to our PD's ambitious goals. The last 3 episodes are going to be full of bright colours, as they will be focusing on a lot of the magical and fantastical aspects of the storyline. Thus, we are planning on using a lot of computer graphics, which requires a little more time," the production staff of Goblin revealed, reported Koreaboo.

Goblin episode 14 will air on Friday, January 20 and the final two episodes will be aired on January 21.