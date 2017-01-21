Korean drama Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, will air its final two episodes on Saturday, January 21, but fans will get to see the lead stars in action once again in February.

Also read: Bella Thorne blamed after nude videos and photos of her exes Tyler Posey and Gregg Sulkin leak online

Behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with the lead actors and bloopers will be aired on tvN on February 3 and 4 before Tomorrow With You airs.

Tomorrow With You revolves around the romance of a time traveler and his wife and it will premiere on February 3. Lee Je Hoon plays Yoo So Joon, the CEO of a real estate company who has the ability to travel through time. The role of his wife Song Ma Rin is played by Shin Min A, a photographer. Yoo So Joon and Song Ma Rin marry after he sees his future self living a miserable life, and as time passes he falls in love with his wife. The story focuses on their romantic journey.

Tomorrow With You will have 16 episodes and the finale is expected to be aired on March 25.

As for Goblin, the finale is expected to feature the death of a lead character. The final two episodes will also focus on the magical aspect of the story.

"The last 3 episodes are going to be full of bright colours, as they will be focusing on a lot of the magical and fantastical aspects of the storyline. Thus, we are planning on using a lot of computer graphics, which requires a little more time," a production staff of Goblin revealed on why episode 14 was not aired on January 14, reported Koreaboo.