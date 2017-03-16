Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will have his task cut out when the floor test is conducted in the Assembly to determine whether the BJP-led coalition will form the government in the state. Parrikar, it may be remembered, had been appointed Goa chief minister on March 14, after the Goa BJP managed to get an appointment with Governor Mridula Sinha on March 12 and prove their numbers, while the Congress was caught napping despite having more seats.

Also read: Goa power struggle: Here are the 3 floor tests that shook India

The BJP, with 13 seats, managed to garner support from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party [3 MLAs], the Goa Forward Party (GFP) [3 MLAs] and two independents, bringing them to the 21-MLA mark. However, the Congress challenged in the Supreme Court the move by the governor to invite Parrikar to form the government, and the apex court ordered an immediate floor test, instead of one 15 days after Parrikar took oath.

Here are the Live Updates of the floor test:

8:30 am IST: The Congress will have its strategy cut out: Get either the MGP or the GFP — or even one of their MLAs — to withdraw support. Or try it with the two independents supporting the BJP. If the saffron party has no one else to support it, that could spell doom for the two-day-old government.

8 am IST: Three hours to go, and the BJP look confident when it comes to proving its numbers in the Assembly.