Axis Exit Poll has predicted that BJP will retain majority in Goa between 18 and 22 seats. A party must have at least 21 seats in Goa to form the government. Congress will manage between 9 and 13 seats, while AAP will fare poorly. The Exit Poll predicts AAP may get a maximum of two seats.

C- Voter has predicted a clear win for BJP in the Goa Assembly Elections 2017 with 15-21 seats, Congress is predicted to land 12-18 seats, while AAP may end up with mere 0-4 seats in the state.

Another pollster MRC Survey has also declared a win for BJP in the state with 15 seats, Congress is set to get 10 seats, AAP is predicted to land 7 seats and other parties are predicted to get 8 seats.

The independent media agencies have begun releasing exit poll results to predict which party will form the next government in Goa.

The Goa Assembly Elections 2017 was held on February 4 and it's about time for the poll agencies to speculate on the result. So, which party is going to win the elections in Goa this year?

Goa had a peaceful election this year with minimal glitches in the voting process. Reports state that around 84 percent of the votes were cast when voting ended at 5 pm on February 4. However, re-polling was ordered in a polling booth because of some procedural failure.

The main parties contesting in the state are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The total number of candidates for Goa is 251, out of which 19 candidates are female. According to the Election Commission, the total number of voters, as per the rolls published in January, is 11,10,884, out of which 5,46,742 are male electors and 5,64,142 are female electors.

BJP has fielded 36 candidates in the state, while Congress has 37 candidates and AAP has a total of 39 candidates. Apart from the major parties, there are 58 independent candidates and Samajwadi Janata Party and Ambedkarite Party of India have fielded a candidate each.

The results of the elections are scheduled to be declared on March 11 and the term for the current legislative assembly is set to end on March 18.