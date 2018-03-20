The state president of Congress in Goa Shantaram Naik decided to step down from his post, taking inspiration from party's national president Rahul Gandhi's recent speech in which he stressed on empowering young leaders in the grand old party.

"I have resigned from the post of Goa Congress chief to pave the way for the younger generation to come forward. I was inspired by party chief Rahul Gandhi's speech at the plenary session, where he said he wanted to give chance to the younger generation," Naik told PTI Tuesday, March 20.

The 71-year-old politician decided to resign after Gandhi's speech at the plenary session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sunday in which he talked about how he wanted to give the young generation a chance to move forward in politics.

The senior Congress leader from Goa submitted his resignation to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and the AICC. He had been working as the Congress chief in Goa from July 2017. He had taken over the role from Luizinho Faleiro.

"When Rahul Gandhi went to deliver the speech, he said the stage is kept empty so as to let the younger generation take over the reins. My resignation is to make way for the young leaders to take over," the Congress leader was quoted by PTI as saying.

Although relinquished the post, Naik stated that he would always be available to the party whenever they needed him for guidance, India Today reported.

According to reports, a few other senior Congress leaders may also step down to make way for the young blood.

Naik was elected to Lok Sabha in the year 1984 from the North Goa constituency. Later he was elected to the Rajya Sabha twice. The Congress party is the opposition in the Goa Legislative Assembly with 16 members.