The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 12 Exam 2017 next week. The latest reports say that the results are expected to be announced on April 26 on its official website, gbshse.gov.in.

Here is how you can check the results: Go to the official website gbshse.gov.in or directly click on the link gbshse.gov.in

Click on relevant link

Enter required details such as roll number, etc.

Click on Submit button

Check the result and download it

This year, the Goa board examination for the general stream (Arts, Commerce and Science) commenced on March 1 with English Language I and Maratha Language I as the first papers. It ended on March 22 with Marathi Language II.

The examination scheduled on March 11 had to be rescheduled as the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2017 was also slated on that day.