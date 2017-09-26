Lexus, luxury car brand of Japanese carmaker Toyota, has announced a green initiative on Tuesday, September 26 aimed at moving a step closer towards neutralizing the impact of its carbon footprint in India.

The initiative will see the company planting trees in various regions of India on behalf of every Lexus India guest- a tree for each car sold in the country, effective from August 2017. The trees are being planted as a step towards neutralizing the environmental impact of the carbon emissions generated by the vehicles.

Lexus India has a hybrid-focused lineup and the new environment-friendly initiative is in line with Lexus' vision of raising the bar for reducing the company's carbon footprint, and safeguarding the world for future generations. Guests who own the Lexus hybrid range are already a part of our endeavour, a company statement read.

The Delhi and Gurgaon guest experience centres along with the Chandigarh after-sales service facility will plant trees at the periphery of Sitamata Sanctuary in Rajasthan while the Mumbai guest experience centre will plant trees in Nimbora and Amravati in the state of Maharashtra, with the support of Grow-Trees.com. The Bengaluru guest experience centre along with the Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai after sales service facilities will plant trees at Toyota Kirloskar Motor's manufacturing facility in Bidadi, Karnataka.

"This initiative is a significant milestone in Lexus' commitment to India since our launch in March this year. It is a commitment towards building a better planet for the future generations. Planting a tree enables us to mitigate the impact of carbon emissions. Additionally, involving our guests in this initiative fosters better living and building stronger communities that care for the environment," said Akitoshi Takemura, President, Lexus India.

"At Lexus, it is not just our cars that define us. It is also how our automobiles can shape a better tomorrow. We are dedicated to discovering newer aspects of sustainability in order to maximize our contribution towards a cleaner and greener environment. We have ambitious environment goals globally and this green initiative in India is a special one as it also involves our guests in Lexus India's pledge to a better future," he added.