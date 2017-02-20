MapmyIndia, a digital mapping firm, on Monday announced the launch of eLoc, a facility to locate addresses digitally. eLoc is a six-character, free-to-use tool that can be used by people and enterprises, especially those in logistics.

"eLoc of any place, be it a building/flat/office/business/city/village/locality/road and so on, is a short, 6 character code (for e.g. 8GDTYX, or MMI000), which is easy to remember, share, type and provide," the Delhi-based mapping firm said in a statement.

There are multiple benefits to users, according to the firm. "eLoc will help Indian travellers and commuters search, share and navigate to destinations' exact doorstep far more easily and quickly. It will also reduce time, money, fuel wastage and expenses for businesses in the ecommerce, transportation, logistics and field operations domains," MapmyIndia said.

MapmyIndia currently has about 2 crore eLocs on its digital address database encompassing about 7,000 urban locations and more than six lakh village addresses. Users who are currently availing of eLoc include individuals, companies and government organisations.

Flipkart, Qualcomm Ventures and Zenrin are investors in CE Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., the owner of MapmyIndia. The company was co-founded by Rakesh Verma and Rashmi Verma.

The other tools of the company include SafeMate, a personal GPS safety device for women, children, and families, and DriveMate, a plug and play device that connects users to their cars.