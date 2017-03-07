The Gadchiroli court on Tuesday convicted Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others over links with Maoists and plotting against India. All of them have been convicted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The five others, who have been convicted under the UAPA Act along with Saibaba include Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Hem Mishra and former journalist Prashant Rahi.

The Gadchiroli Police have arrested Saibaba, a professor of English in Delhi University, from his official residence in the university in May 2014.