GMs Driverless Fuel Cell Concept Vehicle, SURUS, Can Help During Disasters

General Motors; SURUS; stands for Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure. SURUS is powered by GMs latest hydrogen fuel-cell system and has autonomous capabilities. The vehicle is designed for many uses such as transporting cargo, providing backup power during emergencies and aiding military operations. SURUS is just one part of GMs strategy to reduce emissions and to reduce traffic congestion and accidents. GM plans to release at least 20 all-electric cars by 2023.