Gloria Steinem speaks about the womens movement

Gloria Steinem, writer and feminist activist explains the significance of the day without women protest. She explains, It is an opportunity to call attention to how crucial womens labour is. Whether its at home or whether its in the paid labour force, what women do is often less visible than what men do. Steinem also discusses global health and the impact of the reinstated abortion gag rule. She explains, In this country it would be illegal because its a restriction on free speech. We are imposing on people in other countries something which in the past has resulted in the death of a woman every five minutes. That is our shame here.