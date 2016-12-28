Cristiano Ronaldo won yet another award to display on his trophy cabinet as the Real Madrid and Portugal superstar was awarded the Best Player of The Year title at the Global Soccer Awards. Ronaldo was already awarded the Ballon d'Or earlier this year after he helped Real Madrid win the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. He also guided Portugal to their first ever major title at the Euro 2016.

The Real Madrid winger said that this year was probably his best year in football so far, and feels that he silenced his remaining doubters.

"Collectively and individually, it was probably my best year so far. We won the Champions League with Real Madrid, we won a major title with Portugal's national team for the first time, I won the Ballon d'Or, the Club World Cup. I cannot ask for more," Goal.com quoted Ronaldo as saying. "The people who still doubt me, Real Madrid and the national team, they now have the proof. We won everything. So it has been an amazing year and I am very happy with it. I want to thank my team-mates from the national team and Real Madrid."

The other major awards of the night included the Best Club of the Year, which was given to Real Madrid after they won their 11th UEFA Champions League title and their 2nd FIFA Club World Cup. Fernando Santos was announced the Best Coach of the Year after he won the Euro 2016 with Portugal earlier this year. Super agent Mino Raiola, who orchestrated Paul Pogba's transfer from Juventus to Manchester United, was awarded the Best Agent of the Year title. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was hailed as the Best President of the Year.

Here is the complete list of recipients at the Global Soccer awards 2016: