A new report from Amnesty International UK says the number of executions around the world last year fell by more than a third compared to the previous year with 1,032 executions in 23 countries in 2016 compared to 1,634 in 25 countries in 2015.
Global executions down more than a third but death sentences are at a record high
- April 11, 2017 04:31 IST
