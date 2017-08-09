This is not a great year for music. Country singer Glen Campbell, who dedicated 60 years of his life to music, passed away following a battle with Alzheimer's disease on Wednesday. Born in Arkansas, the Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter was 81. He fought the neurodegenerative disease for six years.

The news was confirmed by his family on his website. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease," the statement read.

Through his career, the singer worked alongside Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Phil Spector, Sam Cooke, Dean Martin, Simon and Garfunkel, Jan and Dean, the Beach Boys, the Monkees, and many other reputed names. The Rhinestone Cowboy and Wichita Lineman hit maker leaves behind a legacy an expansive, spanning musical genres, time periods and even instruments, The Guardian notes.

Campbell's 80 songs have been charted on the Billboard Hot 100 or Billboard Country charts. The long list included Rhinestone Cowboy, By the Time I Get to Phoenix and his cover of John Hartford's Gentle on My Mind.

His final studio album, Adios, was recorded in Nashville in 2012 and 2013, after his Alzheimer's diagnosis. The album released in June this year.

As soon as the news about his death confirmed, fans and celebrities thronged the social media platform to pay their respects to the legendary guitarist and singer.

Dolly Patron shared a video tribute to the renowned singer. She said, "Glen Campbell was special because he was so gifted. Glen is one of the greatest voices there ever was in the business. And he was one of the greatest musicians. He was a wonderful session musician as well, a lot of people don't realize that. But he could play anything and he could play it really well. So, he was just extremely talented."

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! pic.twitter.com/LQFEWA42lF — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 8, 2017

Other celebs tweeted:

Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 8, 2017

Dear Glen Campbell Rest In Peace As well as your incredible musical abilities you were one of the most down to earth ppl I have ever known. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) August 8, 2017

Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love. pic.twitter.com/1Z8mm8Jzth — Ashley Campbell (@ashcambanjo) August 8, 2017

Country music will never be the same. Sending love to Glen Campbell's family. pic.twitter.com/NMT5b7s7U3 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 8, 2017

I spent 4th of July a few years ago around a campfire hearing Glen Campbell singing his songs. One of the best nights of my life. RIP friend — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2017

Glen Campbell was an amazing performer, musician &, more importantly, a great dude. He will be missed. — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) August 9, 2017

RIP, Glen. You were my first employer as a writer. We were all in awe of your musicality. https://t.co/WjvYWGNGl7 — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) August 8, 2017

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017

We'll miss you Campbell. May your soul rest in peace.