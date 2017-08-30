Controversial self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction has proved that popular figures, who believed that law can't touch them, are no less than a common man in the eyes of the law.

On Monday, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was sentenced to 20 years in prison for two rape cases. But he is not the only popular figure in India to go behind the bars. There are several self-styled gurus, actors, media barons, former chief ministers, and top business persons, who are currently serving in jail.

Take a look at such personalities, who are cooling their heels in Indian prisons.

Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea

Former media tycoons Indrani and Peter Mukerjea are serving jail term in the sensational trial case of conspiring, killing and disposing of the body of her daughter Sheena Bora. Sheena, who was Indrani's daughter from her first marriage, was killed on April 23, 2012.

Asaram Bapu

The controversial godman is currently in a Jodhpur jail. He was arrested in 2013 for raping minor girls at his ashram in Jodhpur. Asaram Bapu and his son Narayan Sai are also accused of killing minors for occult practices.

Sasikala

In February, AIADMK chief VK Sasikala was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to four years in jail by the Supreme Court in a disproportionate assets case. She is currently imprisoned at Parappana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The AIADMK chief is currently involved in a controversy for paying Rs 2 crore to avail special treatment in the jail.

Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep has been arrested in the abduction case of a Kerala actress. He was named as the 11th accused in the kidnapping case and was arrested on July 10. The Kerala High Court has rejected his bail plea for the second time this month.

Mahmood Farooqui

In 2016, Mahmood Farooqui, the Peepli Live co-director, was sentenced to seven years in jail in the rape case of a 35-year-old American woman. The woman, a researcher from Columbia University, was in India in 2015 for her thesis. Farooqui raped her at his residence in South Delhi in March 2015. He was convicted of the charges on July 30, 2016.

Om Prakash Chautala

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala is serving 10-year jail term in Tihar Jail after he was convicted in a teachers recruitment scam. He was convicted on January 22, 2013. In 2017, the 82-year-old Indian National Lok Dal chief cleared his class 12 exams with first division from Tihar Jail.