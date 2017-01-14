There was another slow, well slowish, start from Arsenal, there was another goal from Olivier Giroud, one more from Alexis Sanchez and a win for Arsene Wenger's side, who cut the gap to Chelsea to five points, at least for a couple of hours.

Giroud has been the scorer extraordinaire for Arsenal in the last few games and that trend continued with the big man finding the back of the net in the first half, before an own goal from Jack Cork, off a strike from Alex Iwobi, another one from Kyle Naughton and a icing-on-the-cake strike from Sanchez made it game, set and match for the away side.

Swansea City made a strong start to the game, and looked like they could make it really tricky for Arsenal and get those frowns out from Arsene Wenger, before the Frenchman's team found their rhythm – well, the goal that rendered the need for a rhythm optional.

It was a wonderful, typical, quick-passing Arsenal move, with Aaron Ramsey's pass across the six-yard box somehow missed by Giroud. The ball, though, was recycled by Sanchez, who crossed perfectly for Mesut Ozil. The German's header was blocked, but the ball fell kindly to Giroud who thumped the ball into the roof of the net.

Giroud, though, seemed to have twanged something off the initial lunge for Ramsey's cross, but he stayed on and continued through the second half as well. Just before Giroud would be substituted, for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a minute prior to the hour, Arsenal would make it 2-0 with Iwobi's shot taking a big deflection off Cork before nestling into the net.

Another own goal, this time from Naughton ended any hopes of a dramatic Swansea comeback, before Sanchez decided to get his name on the scoresheet. After Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross for Ramsey was cut out by Naughton, the ball fell to Sanchez, who said "thank you very much" before placing the ball into the back of the net to complete a satisfying afternoon for the Gunners.

In the early game of the day, Harry Kane helped himself to a hat-trick, as Tottenham made it six wins in a row. Tottenham were just too strong for their usually-bogey team West Brom, with Spurs, who picked up an impressive win over Chelsea last time out, picking up a 4-0 win. Kane scored three and a Gareth McAuley own goal made it we're-second-now for Spurs.

Results: Tottenham 4-0 West Brom; Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal; Burnley 1-0 Southampton; Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth; Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough; West Ham United 3-0 Crystal Palace; Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City.

